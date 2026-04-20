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Eating fruit is linked to lung cancer? Here’s what you need to know about that new study

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
A small conference study sparked headlines linking fruit to lung cancer. Here’s why the science tells a very different story.The Conversation


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