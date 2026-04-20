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Golden eagles in England? Here’s the ecological case for bringing them back

By Esther Kettel, Senior Lecturer in Ecology and Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
England’s last recorded pair of golden eagles lived in the Lake District. After the female died in 2004, the male was left alone for 12 years before his death in 2016.

This marked the end of golden eagles across English skies. Though they have lived on in Scotland, the birds were largely wiped out across England about 150 years ago, with only a few nesting attempts during that time.

However, the UK government recently announced it will support reintroducing…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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