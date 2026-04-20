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Human Rights Observatory

The 10 pence pill that underpins diabetes care – and may do much more besides

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
Best known as a type 2 diabetes treatment, metformin is also being investigated for its possible effects on PCOS and ageing.The Conversation


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