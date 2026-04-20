The old adage that people leave managers, not companies is true – but only up to a point
By Asrif Yusoff, Senior Lecturer and Employability Lead, University of Greenwich
Jafni Bin Johari Jiken, PhD Candidate, Department of Management and Marketing, Durham University
It has been said that “people leave managers, not companies”. It’s easy to believe that this is true, either from personal experience or observation. Many workers can easily point to a line manager who dismissed their concerns or treated them unfairly.
But is it really fair to suggest that managers alone are the dominant cause of staff turnover? Our recent study indicates that in most cases, it’s a combination of both leadership and the organisation. We reviewed 39 papers from the past ten years – and…
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- Monday, April 20, 2026