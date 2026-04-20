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Human Rights Observatory

Mint: new BBC crime drama is visually dazzling but emotionally thin

By Laura Minor, Lecturer in Television Studies, University of Salford
When Charlotte Regan’s debut feature film, Scrapper, won the grand jury prize at the prestigious Sundance film festival in 2023, it announced a filmmaker of rare instinctive warmth.

Scrapper showed Regan to be capable of rendering working-class life with tenderness, wit and a magical lightness that felt entirely her own. With her new eight-part BBC series Mint, the filmmaker turns her hand to crime drama, bringing that same sensibility to television.

Mint sits squarely within what film scholar David Forrest, in his 2020 book New…The Conversation


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