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Human Rights Observatory

1914 Ludlow Massacre took lives of 25 miners and family members during bitter strike for fair wages and conditions

By Robert Forrant, Professor of U.S. History and Labor Studies, UMass Lowell
On a spring morning in 1914, miners in Ludlow, Colorado, were celebrating Greek Easter when the Colorado National Guard and a private security agency opened fire on their camp with a machine-gun-equipped armored car called the Death Special.

The miners waged a pitched battle with the National Guard for 10 days before President Woodrow Wilson ordered federal soldiers to intervene. An estimated 69 to 199 people…The Conversation


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