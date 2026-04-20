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Human Rights Observatory

Schools are supposed to limit using restraint and seclusion to discipline kids – but parents I spoke with say the practice is wildly misused

By Charles Bell, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Sciences, Illinois State University
Interviews with parents of students with disabilities show that children were often physically restrained and secluded at school for nonviolent offenses.The Conversation


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