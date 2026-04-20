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It’s a myth that baby boys are less social than girls – a new look at decades of research shows all babies are born to connect

By Lise Eliot, Professor of Neuroscience, Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Pulling together the results of 40 experiments done by different teams over decades, researchers found that infant boys and girls equally tune in to human faces and voices.The Conversation


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