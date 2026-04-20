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Human Rights Observatory

Southport inquiry: schools are key to safeguarding, but their job is getting harder

By Colin Diamond, Professor of Educational Leadership, University of Birmingham
Sir Adrian Fulford’s report into the July 2024 attack in Southport that killed three young girls does not pull any punches. He concluded that the UK’s safeguarding model had completely failed, with no agency taking lead responsibility. He referred to “an inappropriate merry-go-round” of state agencies, none of which took responsibility for the risks posed by 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana.

There were red flags about Rudakubana for several years before the attack. This included him carrying knives to school with the stated intention to use them, attacking fellow pupils, telling police…The Conversation


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