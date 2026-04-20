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Human Rights Observatory

Women working in Uganda’s pig sector: how challenging prejudices can unlock opportunities – research

By Esther Leah Achandi, Post Doctoral Fellow- Gender, International Livestock Research Institute
In some communities in Uganda, women aren’t supposed to work with pigs. This stems from restrictive social and gender norms, some of which are rooted in culture and religious beliefs.

Until recently, eating pork was associated with drunkards because the meat was typically served alongside home-brewed alcohol in local bars. That’s changing, as “pork joints” become popular everyday eating places. What’s more, pigs are unfairly thought of as dirty and therefore some people think the people who work with them must be dirty too. Women, in particular, according to prevailing social norms,…The Conversation


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