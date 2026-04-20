Young Africans will inherit a climate crisis: how kids in Sierra Leone are getting ready
By Rebecca Morgenstern Brenner, Associate Teaching Professor, Brooks School of Public Policy, Cornell University
Sonny S. Patel, Presidential Fellow, Georgia State University; Harvard T. Chan School of Public Health
Young people in Bo City, Sierra Leone became youth climate leaders after turning a low-cost Climate Science Hub into a space for science-informed action.
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- Monday, April 20, 2026