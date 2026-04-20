There is something wrong with the asylum process for LGBTQ+ people – but it’s not fake claimants
By Raawiyah Rifath, Lecturer in Law, University of Exeter
Alex Powell, Associate Professor in Law, University of Warwick
Calogero Giametta, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Leicester
An undercover investigation by BBC News has found evidence of people falsely claiming to be gay to gain asylum in the UK. The findings are concerning. But rather than assume this means all asylum applicants are lying, it’s worth asking why people might be drawn to this route.
There is good reason for the UK and other countries to offer refuge to LGBTQ+ asylum seekers. Extensive evidence from organisations such as Human Rights Watch and UNHCR…
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- Monday, April 20, 2026