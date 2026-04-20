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Our Large Hadron Collider results hint at undiscovered physics

By William Barter, UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Edinburgh
Mark Smith, Research Fellow in Collider Physics, Faculty of Natural Sciences, Imperial College London
Recent findings from research we have been carrying out at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern in Geneva suggest that we might be closing in on signs of undiscovered physics.

If confirmed, these hints would overturn the theory, called the Standard Model, that has dominated particle physics for 50 years. The findings suggest the way that specific sub-atomic particles behave in the LHC disagrees with the Standard Model.

Fundamental particles are the most basic building blocks of…The Conversation


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