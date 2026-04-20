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An ‘ordinary’ storm with extraordinary impacts: what made Wellington’s deluge so intense?

By James Renwick, Professor of Physical Geography (Climate Science), Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Wellington’s extreme deluge was caused by an unfortunate combination of weather factors. But a warming climate is upping the odds of more of these events in future.The Conversation


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