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Is there really untold oil wealth in Queensland’s Taroom Trough? Here’s why scepticism is warranted

By Kevin Morrison, Industry Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
During the 1973 oil shock, Queensland promised to open a huge oilfield. History is repeating as Australia searches for secure supplies of fuel.The Conversation


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