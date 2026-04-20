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Human Rights Observatory

Despots, brutality and the quest for a home: The Hair of the Pigeon explores suffering and love

By Kevin John Brophy, Emeritus Professor of Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Mohammed Massoud Morsi is a master storyteller and it is no surprise that the manuscript of his new novel won the prestigious 2025 Dorothy Hewett Award. He brings stories to light that unsettle stereotypes and show unremittingly the fault lines, hypocrisies and ethical dilemmas of lives lived under theocratic systems amid bloody political conflicts.

The Hair of the Pigeon – Mohammed Massoud Morsi (UWA Publishing)
The Conversation


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