Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Nation’s rise turns around as Newspoll and Resolve both have Labor well ahead

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Has One Nation reached its polling peak? That’s the intriguing question from the latest batch of polls.

On Friday I covered a DemosAU poll that was one of Labor’s worst since the 2025 election. Newspoll and Resolve give Labor clear leads, and both have the combined vote for One Nation and the Coalition at 45% (down two in Newspoll and down one in Resolve). That’s four points lower than in DemosAU.

There is disagreement between these polls on Angus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Dying for a drink? How midlife NZ women think about alcohol – and its long-term risks
~ Preserved orchids show pollination has fallen 60% since the 1970s
~ Here’s how using more recycled plastic could ease the pain of oil shocks
~ Built to last? History shows us the art of reform that’s both bold and enduring
~ The RBA’s policy deliberately creates unemployment. So why do we treat the jobless so badly?
~ This fuel crisis could last for a while. It’s time for a new approach to fuel use – end it
~ You don’t have to be a ‘cyclist’ to ride a bike. Here’s how to start again
~ AuDHD means being autistic and having ADHD. And it can look very different to a single diagnosis
~ Homeless camps are rising as affordability falls. It’s a problem Australia has solved before
~ 6 ways your smartwatch is lying to you, according to science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter