Dying for a drink? How midlife NZ women think about alcohol – and its long-term risks
By Kate Kersey, Research Fellow, School of Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Antonia Lyons, Professor of Addiction Research, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Women are highly aware of alcohol’s immediate effects, but, in a culture that promotes drinking as self-care, dangers down the track aren’t front of mind.
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- Sunday, April 19, 2026