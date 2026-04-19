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Preserved orchids show pollination has fallen 60% since the 1970s

By Joanne Bennett, Senior Research Fellow Gulbali Institute, Charles Sturt University
Heidi Zimmer, Research Scientist (Botany), Centre for Australian National Biodiversity Research (joint venture between Parks Australia and CSIRO), Australian National Herbarium, CSIRO
Orchids aren’t just beautiful or rare – they’re ecological time capsules that offer clues to the long-term health of ecosystems.The Conversation


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