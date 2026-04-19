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Your say: week beginning April 20

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday April 20

What can go in the yellow bins

“Reading about what recycling you can put in the yellow bin was enlightening, but for the wrong reasons. I would class myself as an avid recycler, often to the pains of my family who…The Conversation


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