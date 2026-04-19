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Human Rights Observatory

Beijing-Pyongyang Thaw Leaves North Koreans No Escape

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) greets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Pyongyang, North Korea, on February 10, 2026. © 2026 Korea Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP Photo Earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi traveled to Pyongyang for his first visit since 2019. During the trip, he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation and coordination.This visible and cordial diplomacy between Beijing and Pyongyang was deliberate. Transport links…


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