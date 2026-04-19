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As entry-level jobs dry up in NZ, how can we help young people find their way into work?

By Rod McNaughton, Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Youth unemployment is rising in New Zealand as junior roles increasingly disappear from the labour market. But the picture is more complex than AI eliminating jobs.The Conversation


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