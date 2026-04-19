What Canada, the U.K. and other G7 nations learned about building resilient education systems during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Louis Volante, Distinguished Professor, Faculty of Education, Brock University
Kristof De Witte, Professor in Education Economics, KU Leuven
Luca Salmieri, Professor of Sociology of education, Sapienza University of Rome
Orazio Giancola, Associate Professor, Sapienza University of Rome
Lessons from the pandemic show resilience requires targeted learning support, mental health investment, strong data systems and thoughtful digital strategies.
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- Sunday, April 19, 2026