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New research finds few improvements for British Columbia’s endangered wildlife

By Peter R. Thompson, Postdoctoral Fellow, School of Environmental Science, Simon Fraser University
British Columbia’s wildlife is in trouble, and governments aren’t working hard enough to keep wild animals and plants alive. How do we know?

Fortunately, the provincial government has long kept extensive records of the animals and plant life that call its lands and waters home. The BC Conservation Data Centre (CDC) holds records for over 25,000 species, ranging from mosses to mackerel and mountain goats.

The status of each species is assessed…The Conversation


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