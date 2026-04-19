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Why measuring dignity matters in Canada’s long-term care system

By Andrea D. Foebel, Manager, Indicator Research and Development, Canadian Institute for Health Information, University of Waterloo
Long-term care is not strictly a medical service; it’s also a home and social environment. To ensure Canadians can age with dignity, we need ways to assess dignity in our health systems.The Conversation


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