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Madagascar’s ancient baobabs store 700 years of climate secrets – what they reveal

By Estelle Razanatsoa, Junior Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
Lindsey Gillson, Associate Professor Plant conservation unit, University of Cape Town
Malika Virah-Sawmy, Visiting Scientist, Humboldt University of Berlin
Ancient baobabs in Madagascar have unlocked a 700-year rainfall record that is set to help scientists figure out how to adapt to climate change.The Conversation


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