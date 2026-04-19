Madagascar’s ancient baobabs store 700 years of climate secrets – what they reveal
By Estelle Razanatsoa, Junior Research Fellow, University of Cape Town
Lindsey Gillson, Associate Professor Plant conservation unit, University of Cape Town
Malika Virah-Sawmy, Visiting Scientist, Humboldt University of Berlin
Ancient baobabs in Madagascar have unlocked a 700-year rainfall record that is set to help scientists figure out how to adapt to climate change.
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- Sunday, April 19, 2026