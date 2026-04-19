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Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s new election law leaves gaps: 5 reforms for free, fair and credible polls

By Emmanuel Remi Aiyede, Professor of Political Institutions, Governance and Public Policy, University of Ibadan
Nigeria’s new Electoral Act, passed in February 2026, is a significant attempt to overhaul the country’s electoral framework.

The act establishes a dedicated funding framework and requires that election funds be released no later than six months before a general election.

Technology will be the only method allowed for voter accreditation, and results will have to be transmitted electronically.

There will be stricter penalties…The Conversation


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