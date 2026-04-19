Small businesses that go green could make a big impact in South Africa: study analyses what’s in their way
By Obert Matarirano, Associate Professor in the Department of Business Management and Economics, Walter Sisulu University
Trust Chireka, Associate Professor and Head of Accounting in the Department of Accounting, Economics and Finance, University of Fort Hare
When up to 3.5 million small businesses go green, this will benefit South Africa’s environment and help the businesses survive in a changing climate.
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- Sunday, April 19, 2026