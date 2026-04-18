Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young men, masculinity and states of emergency in the Caribbean

By Kwasi Cudjoe
The success of states of emergency are not often assessed by how such measures intersect with social dynamics — which in turn shape concepts of masculinity insecurity, and youths’ lived experience.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus Escalates Punitive Use of ‘Extremism’ Legislation
~ More than 38,000 women and girls killed in Gaza war, UN gender equality agency reports
~ Language documentation needs community rights, consent, and recognition: Interview with Van Gujjari writer Taukeer Alam
~ France: Denial of Entry to Palestinian Activist Blocks Advocacy
~ New advice on avoiding British cod: how to make sure your fish and chips are sustainably sourced
~ Robots just captured a Russian position in Ukraine – but don’t worry about real-life Terminators just yet
~ The Blue Trail is a dystopian ‘coming-of-old-age’ gem
~ Hampshire College’s demise is yet another blow to creative, outside-the-box options in higher education
~ India: Proposed Rules to Expand Online Censorship
~ Record number of Rohingya refugees died at sea in 2025: UNHCR
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter