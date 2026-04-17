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Human Rights Observatory

Belarus Escalates Punitive Use of ‘Extremism’ Legislation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Humanities University, Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019. © 2019 Elis Bodnar/Wikimedia Belarusian authorities are systematically using vaguely defined “extremism” laws to target dissent, including Belarusians in exile.Most recently, on April 14, the Belarusian Supreme Court designated the Lithuania-based European Humanities University an “extremist organization,” claiming it was “destabilizing the sociopolitical situation in the country.” This exposes thousands of current and former students and professors, the majority of them Belarusian, to criminal prosecution…


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