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Human Rights Observatory

Language documentation needs community rights, consent, and recognition: Interview with Van Gujjari writer Taukeer Alam

By Subhashish Panigrahi
Taukeer Alam, a writer of Van Gujjari, a vulnerable dialect with low documentation, shares the need for audio-visual documentation and safeguards to protect against AI and other exploitations


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