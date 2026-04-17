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Human Rights Observatory

France: Denial of Entry to Palestinian Activist Blocks Advocacy

By Human Rights Watch
(Paris, April 17, 2026) – France has refused to grant an entry visa to Shawan Jabarin, the director of Al-Haq, one of the leading and oldest Palestinian human rights organizations, based in the occupied West Bank. Jabarin was due to travel to France to appear before the European Parliament’s Human Rights Committee in Strasbourg, alongside representatives from other Palestinian organizations. This is the second time Jabarin has been denied entry into France; in October 2025, French authorities rejected his application to renew his Schengen visa, reportedly citing “threats to public order or…


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