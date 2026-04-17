New advice on avoiding British cod: how to make sure your fish and chips are sustainably sourced
By Mara Fischer, PhD Candidate, School of Environment, University of Exeter
Ruth H. Thurstan, Associate Professor in Marine and Historical Ecology, University of Exeter
Diners may soon need to rethink a staple of the classic English fish supper. The Marine Conservation Society, an environmental charity in the UK, recently downgraded all UK cod stocks and removed them from its list of sustainable seafood.
The Marine Conservation Society’s Good Fish Guide, a tool designed to help consumers make sustainable seafood choices, now lists Atlantic cod from the Arctic, northern shelf, and British seas with the worst possible rating: “avoid”.…
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- Friday, April 17, 2026