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Human Rights Observatory

Hampshire College’s demise is yet another blow to creative, outside-the-box options in higher education

By Austin Sarat, William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science, Amherst College
Hampshire College’s studen-driven, unorthodox approach to education has roots in the early 1900s and a belief that students should be active, engaged learners.The Conversation


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