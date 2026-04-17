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Human Rights Observatory

India: Proposed Rules to Expand Online Censorship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Social media apps on a mobile phone. © 2018 AP Photo (New York) – The Indian government should immediately withdraw rules that would allow greater executive control over online content and further undermine privacy in the country, Human Rights Watch said today.The Draft Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Second Amendment Rules, 2026, would allow the government to treat ordinary social media users who comment on news and current affairs on par with registered news publishers, threatening to chill free expression and cause…


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