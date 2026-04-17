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Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s coercive tactics in Latin America evoke era of gunboat diplomacy – and the rise of anti-imperialism it helped spur

By Tony Wood, Assistant Professor of History, Modern Latin America, University of Colorado Boulder
The interwar years in Latin America saw a remarkable flourishing of left-wing political thought aiming to challenge US dominance. That could offer lessons for today.The Conversation


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