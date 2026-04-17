Trump sidelined Congress’ authority over war on Iran – and lawmakers allowed it, extending a 75-year trend
By Sarah Burns, Associate Professor of Political Science, Rochester Institute of Technology; Institute for Humane Studies
Robert Haswell, PhD Candidate, Political Science, Carleton University
Congress has refused to exercise oversight of the Iran war, with Republicans nixing Democrats’ attempts to exercise legislators’ power over military engagements. That’s nothing new.
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- Friday, April 17, 2026