Want to cut your energy bills? Here’s how five experts are doing it
By Stuart Mills, Assistant Professor of Economics, University of Leeds
Farooq Sher, Senior Lecturer in Sustainable Energy Engineering, Nottingham Trent University
Jonquil Lowe, Visiting Academic, The Open University
Stuart Walker, Research Fellow in Sustainabilty Assessment, University of Sheffield
Yvonne Ryan, Associate Professor in Environmental Science, University of Limerick
With bills rising, people are looking for ways to use less energy. We asked five experts for their practical and proven advice.
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- Friday, April 17, 2026