How accelerating evolution could help corals survive future heatwaves – new study
By Liam Lachs, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Climate Change Ecology and Evolution, Newcastle University
Adriana Humanes, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University, Newcastle University
James Guest, Reader in Coral Reef Ecology, Newcastle University
Scientists and reef managers are calling for ‘assisted evolution’ to help accelerate coral reef adaptation in the face of global warming.
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- Friday, April 17, 2026