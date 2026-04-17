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How we worked out a fossilised ‘pterosaur’ was actually a fish – new research

By David Unwin, Reader in Palaeobiology, School of Heritage and Culture, University of Leicester
Georges Cuvier, the 19th-century French anatomist who first recognised pterodactyls as flying reptiles, wrote that “of all the beings whose ancient existence has been revealed to us, [they are] the most extraordinary”.

Now known as pterosaurs, this extraordinarily diverse, highly successful group lived alongside dinosaurs for more than 150 million years, occupying habitats around rivers, lakes, coasts and even the open ocean. While some species…The Conversation


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