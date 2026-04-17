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Human Rights Observatory

Madagascar: Immediately end repression of Gen Z activists and protect right to protest

By Amnesty International
Reacting to an intensifying campaign of repression against Gen Z activists and civil society members by Madagascar’s military authorities, which took power following a coup in October 2025, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said: “Malagasy authorities are using deliberately vague charges of criminal conspiracy, threats to national security and […] The post Madagascar: Immediately end repression of Gen Z activists and protect right to protest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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