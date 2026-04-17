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How to run a marathon better: the nutritional and psychological hacks that matter most

By Andy Galbraith, Associate Professor, University of East London
James Beale, Senior Lecturer in Sport Psychology, University of East London
Running a marathon asks a great deal of the body. You need sustained energy, careful pacing, plenty of muscle endurance and smart hydration.

Marathons also ask a great deal of the mind. At some point, almost every runner has to deal with nerves, discomfort, self-doubt or the creeping sense that the finish line is still very far away.

That is why successful marathon running is not just about fitness. It’s about fuelling well, thinking clearly and responding effectively when the race starts to bite.

Here are some of the most useful nutritional and psychological…The Conversation


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