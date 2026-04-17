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The truth about child IQ: research shows it fluctuates and may be an unreliable predictor of future success

By Margherita Malanchini, Reader in Psychology, Queen Mary University of London
Research has shown that children who are emotionally stable, motivated and capable of controlling their impulses do better at school.The Conversation


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