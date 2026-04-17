Strait of Hormuz: why even neutral and distant countries like Switzerland can’t escape the fallout
By Nima Shokri, Professor, Applied Engineering, United Nations University
Salome M. S. Shokri-Kuehni, Adjunct Lecturer, Institute of Geo-Hydroinformatics, Technical University of Hamburg; United Nations University
Changes in shipping routes can end up altering the physical state of distant mountains, as well as creating other fallouts.
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- Friday, April 17, 2026