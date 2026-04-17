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The problem with vet bills – a dog-owning economist explains

By David Rietzke, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University
When my dog Buddy ate a tub of chewing gum – around 60 pieces – we rushed him to the vet, where he stayed overnight. Thankfully he was fine. The same could not be said for our wallets.

Two aspects of the experience with the vets stood out to my inner economist. First, the bill was far higher than the initial quote. Second, we were encouraged to approve further tests, but the vet seemed uncomfortable recommending them and quickly accepted our decision not to proceed.

Experiences like this seem to be…The Conversation


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