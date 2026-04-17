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Human Rights Observatory

The Victorian sex abuse scandal that shocked Britain and changed the law – long before Epstein

By Claire Cunnington, Research associate, University of Sheffield
Caroline Derry, Senior Lecturer in Law, The Open University
MPs were forced to respond, passing legislation which raised the age at which girls could consent to sexual intercourse from 13 to 16.The Conversation


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