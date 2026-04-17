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Human Rights Observatory

How whaling evolved from its Basque origins into a vast global business

By Álex Aguilar, Profesor de Biología Animal, Universitat de Barcelona
The whaling industry was wildly profitable, and decimated whale populations around the world until it was banned in the 1980s.The Conversation


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