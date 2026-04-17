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Gallipoli has 4 lessons for the Strait of Hormuz crisis

By Meighen McCrae, Associate Professor of Strategic & Defence Studies, Australian National University
Gallipoli was a hastily launched military campaign over a maritime choke point – and has parallels with the Strait of Hormuz.The Conversation


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