Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia and the politics of platform governance

By Irma Garnesia
The relationship between governments and digital platforms is never simple. Governments can introduce regulations, but digital platforms also possess enormous power through the technologies, algorithms, and global information infrastructure they control.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Exceptional circumstances’: why was Ben Roberts-Smith granted bail?
~ Gallipoli has 4 lessons for the Strait of Hormuz crisis
~ DemosAU gives Labor one of its worst poll results this term
~ Want to get the pill without seeing a GP? Here’s what you need to know
~ Musk’s SpaceX is shaping up as the biggest IPO on record. It’s also bending the rules to do so
~ More than 60% of home battery installations inspected in Australia are ‘substandard’
~ Israel and Lebanon have signed a ceasefire. But this isn’t a tidy end to a war and attention moves on quickly
~ The Myanmar civil war is at stalemate – but anti-junta forces may be gaining the upper hand
~ Will retatrutide help me lose weight or look ‘shredded’?
~ Maldives: Withdraw Proposed Death Penalty Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter