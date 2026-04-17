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Human Rights Observatory

The Myanmar civil war is at stalemate – but anti-junta forces may be gaining the upper hand

By Damien Kingsbury, Emeritus Professor, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Deakin University
Among the cruel ironies of the Myanmar civil war, now in its sixth year, is that for an army that is struggling to conscript soldiers, the Myanmar junta has repeatedly bombed its own troops held as prisoners of war.

In this garrison state, it appears everything may be sacrificed to keep the military and its civilian front government – recently installed following widely discredited elections – in power.

There has been some impressive progress by the National Unity Government’s People’s Defence Force…The Conversation


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